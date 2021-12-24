Tute Consult stitches partnership with Cloud Tailor

23 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Integrated marketing and communications firm Tute Consult has won the communication mandate for Cloud Tailor, a women’s wear space that aims at providing a digital solution to an offline tailoring problem.

Speaking on the partnership, Susmitha Lakkakula, Founder, Cloud Tailor, said: “The women’s wear industry is one of the fastest growing segments globally, thanks to the insurgence of private and local labels that have flourished in the recent years. But, the estimates of the personalized fashion industry is not accounted for due to it being a fragmented industry. With this thought in mind, in being the ‘One Stop Shop’ for all personalised fashion choices for global women, we aim at simplifying and enhancing the overall experience in the women’s wear segment. We live by our tagline ‘You Design, We Stitch’ that helps us in keeping our customers at the pedestal of all our business goals and objectives.

Added Komal Lath, Founder, Tute Consult: “We are ecstatic to lead the communications mandate for a D2C brand like Cloud Tailor which has the potential to become a unicorn and to rise ahead in terms of growth strategy. A new age brand like Cloud Tailor that allows us to strengthen our forte, adapt newer strategies and reinvent ourselves. We are looking forward to a great partnership.”