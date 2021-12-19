The Q launches maiden brand campaign

By Our Staff

Hindi GEC The Q has launched its maiden brand campaign with two short films. Titled ‘Sabse Alag, Sabke Liye’, an integrated marketing campaign that will deepen awareness, increase reach, drive inclusivity while strengthening the channels Zara Hatke proposition as it embarks on its next phase of growth. With actor Ravi Dubey as the face, the campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Mumbai based Integrated Communications Agency Blitzkrieg.

Speaking on spearheading The Q’s growth story in India, CEO Simran Hoon said: “2021 has been exciting and rewarding for us at The Q. We have not simply brought the best of digital on to television, but have also given digital talent an opportunity to be on television. We have partnered with platform and creators to offer content that keeps our viewers engaged and entertained while building a robust library of content cutting across genres. Our storytelling style has created a distinct position for us in the industry and this helps us win over not just new viewers but also advertisers. With our latest campaign Sabse Alag, Sabke Liye reinforces our commitment to our viewers to provide differentiated content while we embark on our next phase of growth in a Hatke style”.

Added COO Krishna Menon: “Sabse Alag, Sabke Liye’ is well-integrated and is sure to strike a chord with viewers. It is an ode to our existing viewers, thanking them for their constant support and a warm welcome to new viewers encouraging them to be a part of our growing family. Ravi Dubey’s popularity is equally commendable in rural and urban markets and by leveraging his popularity, we are certain of attracting a new set of viewers to The Q. Our Watch and Win contest are also designed to drive engagement while offering viewers to win gold. We look forward to strengthening our industry position and solidifying our Zara Hatke proposition with our latest campaign.”