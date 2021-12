Teamwork completes 12 years

29 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Healthcare public relations firm Teamwork Communications Group has completed 12 years of operations.

Said Nikky Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Teamwork Communications Group: “It was a tough year for the sector as the second Covid wave wreaked devastation across the country. Despite this, we were able to keep the majority of our clients while also adding a huge number of new ones. I’m happy to report that our public relations and digital marketing divisions have gained over 60 new clients. We are dedicated to providing our clients with the best public relations services possible. As we approach 2022, I am optimistic that both India and the public relations business will be able to overcome new obstacles such as Omicron and continue to flourish.”