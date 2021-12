Tata Sky Binge collaborates with Twitter

28 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Tata Sky Binge interacted with Twitterati with the aim of #SpreadingJoy through their Christmas ORM campaign. Within a span of a month, the brand responded to 500+ tweets by people from across the country, expressing gratitude and spreading joy & positivity.

Commenting on the campaign, Angad Singh Manchanda, Co-founder & CEO, Chimp&z Inc said, “We conceptualized this campaign to bring joy to the world through meaningful, appreciative, and gratitude-filled Tweet responses. The campaign was heavy on ORM and our team pulled it off brilliantly. It was designed with only one aim – to spread the Christmas cheer!”