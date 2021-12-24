Swiggy Genie & Dentsu Webchutney to deliver gifts like Santa

24 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Dentsu Webchutney has launched the #SantaOpenToWork campaign for Swiggy Genie. It depicts how gift-givers can outsource all their delivery tasks to Swiggy Genie this Christmas, just the way Santa is.

Said Sneha John, Director- Marketing, Swiggy: “We wanted to remind Swiggy users and non-users alike that they can depend on Swiggy Genie to take care of gift deliveries and other chores this Christmas season. The #SantaOpenToWork campaign does just that, with some Christmas cheer and smart humour.”

Added Sanket Audhi, Creative Director, Dentsu Webchutney: “Our starting point was quite simple: if Swiggy Genie is taking over deliveries, what will Santa Claus do? But we knew we had a winner when we thought of crafting the entire campaign around the #OpenToWork feature, which has become an instantly recognisable mnemonic. I hope people have as much fun watching the campaign as we had creating it.”