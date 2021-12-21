Starcom India tops in RECMA New Business Balance Report 2021

21 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Starcom India has ranked #1 in new business in RECMA’s New Business Balance Report for 2021. Starcom, as per a communique from the agency, has gained the top position in competitive pitch wins across Consumer Products (CPG), New-Age and App Economy which includes clients in Auto, D2C, FinTech, Ecommerce, Gaming etc.

Said Rathi Gangappa, Chief Executive Officer, Starcom India, said, “It is an honour to be recognised as the number 1 media agency in new business wins, in the prestigious RECMA Report 2021. Starcom’s strong consumer understanding, data-led insights, integrated talent, focus on efficiency using competitive pricing and flawless activation has led to us emerging in the top position. We will continue our strong growth trajectory, through very human , personalised brand experiences at scale and market-leading work.”