SPN acquires rights for Legends League Cricket

31 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Legends League Cricket (LLC) has announced its partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) to live telecast all the matches of the league to be played in January 2022, on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 channels as well as livestream the matches in India on SPN’s premium OTT platform, SonyLIV.

Said Raman Raheja, CEO of Legends League Cricket: “We are extremely happy to announce this partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India. They have a very credible history of making sporting events a grand success, including the most premium T20 cricket leagues in the world. We wish to walk a long mile with them and ensure viewers are treated with a very competitive and entertaining form of Cricket. The league starts January 20th 2022.”

Added Rajesh Kaul Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India: “It’s a very exciting partnership to get into and having these stalwarts on the ground playing competitive cricket will definitely engage our viewers across India. Sony Sports has always served its viewers with its diverse portfolio of premier sports content and with the Legends League Cricket, we will present our viewers a great viewing experience of watching these legends in action on our sports channels.”

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has joined Legends League Cricket as its ambassador and will be promoting the League. The League also has former India Head Coach, Ravi Shastri, as its Commissioner looking after the cricketing aspect. As a host Oman has presented itself a very promising destination for cricket after successfully hosting the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches recently.