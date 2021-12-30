Slice data reveals how millennials & Gen Zs spent their 2021

30 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Slice, the app-based credit card offering, has rolled out analysis data to understand the evolving financial behaviour of millennials and Gen Z – encapsulating the year 2021 in a glance. The analysis reveals that the new generation is more open to trying new-age credit products and solutions. According to company data, out of the new members who joined slice in 2021, a whopping 48% were between the age group of 18-24 years. Another 36% who signed up were between 25-30 years old.

The company data also captures the leading cities with slicers, and Bangalore topped the list with a maximum number of slice users, followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Commenting on the year gone by, Rajan Bajaj, Founder & CEO, Slice, said: “Millennials & Gen Z have been on Instagram & Snapchat for years, setting the bar for consumer experience very high. This generation has experienced tech like no other, and we don’t have to educate them on how to navigate an app. It is intuitive to them. They are a simple & straightforward bunch, as the data shows they’re keen on using a product that is transparent, hassle-free, and has no gotchas. At Slice, we aim to create a product that we as consumers would like to experience & use for our daily financial needs without compromising on consumer experience.”