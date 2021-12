Shanti Juniors schools unveils new identity

28 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Shanti Juniors, a leading national chain of pre-primary schools under the aegis of Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited (SEIL), unveiled its new brand identity with the launch of a revamped logo. The new logo represents its core values of care, happiness and encouraging randomness in kids.

Said Dharmesh Kapasi, President, Shanti Juniors: “The brand name is our legacy, and it is very close to the Chiripal Family-the founders of SEIL. We wanted the revamped logo to highlight our values while giving it a fresh and clean look with children’s favourite mascot-Sheon-flaunting in it. Changing our logo has been a big decision, but that is what we want our children to learn-adaptability. Change is constant, and we keep doing daring things and performing out of our comfort zone. Children learn from us and we consider them as our best judges.”