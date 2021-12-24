Rohit Sharma sets foot in cricket metaverse

24 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Faze Technologies, a startup that builds digital collectibles, has announced that Rohit Sharma will be exclusively launching his personal NFTs on FanCraze, a non-fungible token (NFT) platform.

Said Anshum Bhambri, the startup’s CEO: “We view marquee athletes as artists who create their best moments of art on the field of play. We are very excited to partner with Rohit Sharma, a pure cricketing genius, to build the new paradigm of engagement between the athlete and the fan.”

FanCraze has already agreed a three-year deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the rights to its catalogue of video and audio clips, which goes back to 1975. It is creating thousands of NFTs linked to specific clips, which cricket fans will be able to buy in packs and trade on a secondary market.