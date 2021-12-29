RedInk Awards for excellence in journalism at virtual event today

By Our Staff

The RedInk Awards for Excellence in Journalism is to be held at a virtual event this evening. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will deliver the keynote address and will honour the 31 awardwinning journalists.

The awards will also showcase a discussion on ‘Covid, and its impact on news media’, which will be coordinated by journalist Faye D’Souza. Other participants include Siddharth Vardarajan, Co-Founder and Editor of The Wire, and L P Pant, National Editor of Dainik Bhaskar. The winners’ list in the print/digital and video categories in 12 competitive categories will be declared.

Meanwhile, the coveted RedInk Awards for Lifetime Achievement has been bestowed on senior journalist and author Prem Shankar Jha for his “long and distinguished career of incisive and analytical writing”. Danish Siddiqui, who was the Reuters Chief Photographer based in India, has been posthumously awarded the ‘Journalist of the Year – 2020’ for his spectrum of investigative and impactful news photography.

The RedInk Awards for Excellence in Journalism, instituted by the Mumbai Press Club, have special significance this year as they mark their 10th edition of peer recognition for excellent writing and good journalism. The RedInk Awards were instituted a decade ago to recognize good investigative and feature writing and raise the bar of journalism in the country.

The title sponsor for the event is Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL). Other supporting sponsors include Indiabulls Housing, L&T Financial Services, Aditya Birla Group, Adfactors PR, Viacom18, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.