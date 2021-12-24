Randeep Hooda promotes fragrances of Villain Lifestyle

23 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Men’s fragrance brand Villain Lifestyle, part of Mensa Brands, has launched its latest digital campaign #DeoNahiVillain with Randeep Hooda. Villain through this campaign aims to change the narrative for a ‘woke’ audience and encourage the proper use of fine fragrances.

Commenting on the new campaign, Ananth Narayanan, Founder & CEO- Mensa Brands said: “Villain stands for being unapologetic, and we are happy to be showcasing this with Randeep Hooda’s no-holds-barred persona. The brand is already one of the fastest growing men’s fragrance brands in the country and we are looking forward to changing the conversation on fine fragrance usage throughthe #DeoNahiVillain campaign.”