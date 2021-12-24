PRCAI signs for Healthier World

24 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

The Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) has endorsed the International Declaration of Communications Professionals and Researchers for a Healthier, Viable, Better World, becoming the first signatory of the global declaration in India.

Said Deeptie Sethie, CEO, PRCAI: “PRCAI is proud to join its voice to this worldwide solidarity that harnesses the power of our combined communication skills and knowledge around the ethical, transparent and trustworthy role of communication. PRCAI commits to use its expertise to help restore hope in our society and redefine our vision of a better future − one that cares for nature and humanity. We invite all public relations practitioners, agencies and our corporate peers to support the Declaration and share its values in their mission and all their activities”, The global impact of Covid-19 is seeing global priorities shift due to sanitary, social, economic, and financial upheaval, stressing just how fragile our world is. But in the midst of this chaos, new energy and creativity driven by interesting initiatives are sparking renewed mobilization around the world.”