PKL appoints Dhani as Strategic Timeout Partner

29 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

On the eve of the launch of its 8th season, Vivo PKL has roped in Dhani App as its Strategic Timeout Partner in collaboration with Professional Management Group (PMG) and Madison Media Ace.

Said Ankit Banga, CMO, Dhani: “Getting to be a part of a homegrown sport that brings the entire country together is truly exciting for us at Dhani. Since, a majority of our customers also stem from the heartland and other smaller pockets of India, we believe it is a great FIT for us. Also, it resonates fantastically with our product proposition of giving our customers a timeout from making full payments by splitting their transaction into 3 interest-free parts.”

Added Vandana Ramkrishna, COO, Madison Media Ace: “Dhani – OneFreedom Card is a first kind of a product and needed a unique way to drive benefits of the product beyond standard Inventory buys. We leveraged PMG’s expertise to get the STO created for the first time ever on Kabaddi for Dhani to help bring out the brand benefits seamlessly. Kabaddi as a sport, has significant unique viewers and driving visibility through both on-air and on-ground will not only help Dhani garner incremental audiences, but would also driver significant business results.”