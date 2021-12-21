Pepperfry appoints Naveen Murali as to head marketing

By Our Staff

Pepperfry has announced the appointment of Naveen Murali as Vice President and Head of Marketing. In his new role, Murali will lead Pepperfry’s marketing and brand strategies with an aim to drive brand awareness across lucrative untapped markets as well as capture share in the furniture and home décor industry.

Commenting on the appointment, Ambareesh Murty, Co-Founder & CEO, Pepperfry said: “Our mission is to spark a feeling called home across India and I am confident that Naveen’s addition to team Pepperfry will help expand and accelerate our marketing agenda towards cementing our leadership of India’s Home and Living market.”

Added Murali: “Pepperfry has transformed the way Indians shop for furniture and build their dream homes. Over the years, Pepperfry has secured a significant consumer mind share in the country. I am super excited to work towards enabling Pepperfry to further increase this share and building an unrivalled brand of the future.”