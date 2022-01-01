Pankaj Tripathi to endorse cattle feed

31 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Nouriture cattle feed brand of Anmol Feeds has announced actor Pankaj Tripathi as its first brand ambassador for a TVC. The aim is to change perceptions of its range of products through its positioning of ‘Sirf chusti nahi, pushti bhi’. The creative agency handling the campaign is Shreyansh Innovations.

Speaking on the campaign Amit Saraogi, Managing Director, Anmol Feeds, said: “We wanted to create a high recall for our cattle feed brand, Nouriture Godhenu Gold, and our superlative product deserved a brand ambassador like Mr. Pankaj Tripathi who has a unique appeal across the country with his own inimitable style. He is an energetic and versatile actor with a rich legacy of work. Pankaj’s common man personality resonates with our brand values, and we believe the association will go a long way in not only achieving the desired top-of-the-mind brand recall but also in bringing about a paradigm shift in farmer behaviour towards the right feed. Our campaign aims to educate and inform the farmers about why they need the right cattle feed for better yield. We hope the words, Sirf chusti nahi, pushti bhi is embedded in the minds of every farmer and stays for a long time.”