Ogilvy & Post Office Studios tie up for Tata Motors

17 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Mumbai-based new media tech studio – Post Office Studios – a 2D animation and motion graphics vertical at Kulfi Collective has collaborated with Ogilvy for an animated video released during Tata Motors’ ‘Road Safety Initiative’ in Bangladesh. While the anthem – No Second Chance – was conceptualised and composed by the Ogilvy team, the creative animated video for the same was developed by a dynamic collective of designers of the Post Office Studios.

Said Akshat Gupt, Co-Founder and CCO at Kulfi Collective: “While talking about critical issues like road safety, it was important to not sound preachy or rigid or talk down to vehicle drivers, and the catchy anthem does a great job of addressing the issue. For us the mandate clearly then was to bring the same approachable fun tonality and vibrancy of the anthem in the visuals.”

Added Vibha Lad, and Joydeep Chowdhury, Post Office Studios, who co-directed the project: “Road safety is a serious subject, so to address it effectively, our team developed a concept where the visual language was light-hearted to strike a perfect balance. Our objective was to keep it grounded but ensure that the audience could relate to the anthem’s lyrics effortlessly.”