Obeetee Carpets launches ‘Add Life To Your Home’ campaign

30 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Obeetee Carpets has launched a campaign to showcase its products with a tagline ‘Add Life To Your Home’. The campaign features Jim Sarbh, Dia Mirza, Tarun Tahiliani, Sanjay Puri, and Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, highlighting how Obeetee carpets are for every home.

Talking about the campaign, Angelique Dhama, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Obeetee Retail, said: “We are thrilled to announce our debut digital campaign. It is the little things that truly add meaning and value to the monotony of everyday life and Obeetee helps you do that.”