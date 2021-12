O2 Cure launches awareness campaign

O2 Cure of Zeco Aircon Limited, manufacturer of HVAC and air purification products, has launched the #BreatheSafewithO2Cure campaign.

Commenting on the campaign, Kartik Singhal, Founder of O2 Cure & Director Zecon Aircon Limited said: “Combating air pollution has become the need of the hour, with AQI falling under hazardous parameters every year. However, it is no longer a seasonal problem. With increasing fatalities- and lifespan declining due to the pandemic and pollution, it has become imperative to sensitize people about the importance of breathing clean and pollution-free air. #BreatheSafewithO2Cure will help not just to identify pollutants but also our alarming vulnerabilities- along with spreading awareness around preventive measures.”