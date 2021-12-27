Nutella introduces #NutellaWithLove campaign

27 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nutella (@nutellaindia)

Nutella has launched #NutellaWithLove campaign. The brand unveils actor Ranveer Singh as the Secret Santa in the campaign.

Speaking about the campaign, Zoher Kapuswala, Brand Head- Nutella India said: “Nutella is one of the most loved brands by consumers worldwide as well as in India. The campaign #NutellaWithLove intends to inspire Nutella fans to create and share their personalized Nutella Christmas wishes with friends and family, making the celebrations perfect. We as a brand believes in encouraging Nutella fans to continue sharing their love for Nutella in different ways and forms and this campaign enables us to provide a unique Nutella experience to our consumers.”