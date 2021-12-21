Mirum bags marketing automation mandate for GRT Jewellers

21 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Mirum India has bagged the Marketing Automation mandate for jewellery brand – G R Thanga Maligai, popularly known as GRT Jewellers.

Said G R ‘Ananth’ Ananthapadmanabhan – Managing Director, GRT Jewellers: “At GRT Jewellers, we have built deep relationships with our customers that span over decades and generations. We believe that Mirum’s expertise and platform understanding will help us further in creating richer experiences for all our customers.”

Added Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO, Mirum India: “As a consumer-centric brand, GRT Jewellers wants to engage with their consumer base using relevant, contextual, and personalised communication across all digital channels, such as email, SMS, social channels, mobile, etc. Mirum is very excited to work with one of the most trusted jewellery brands in the country. With our experience of over a decade and successfully implementing 120+ marketing cloud stack projects, we are confident of delivering the best-in-class and integrated solution for GRT Jewellers.”