Madhuri Dixit face of Ram Bandhu Pickle & Papad

23 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

FMCG company Empire Spices & Foods Limited (ESFL) has launched a new TVC to promote Ram Bandhu Pickle & Papad positioning its products for the big Indian wedding feast. Madhuri Dixit-Nene has been roped in as brand ambassador.

Said Umesh Rathi, Managing Director, ESFL: “The humble Indian pickle and papad is present in most Indian homes and has a very interesting story to tell about its origin, its variations, the significance of the ingredients used to make it and of course its quintessential presence in all Indian meals. This has inspired us to innovate in terms of product quality, variants and other aspects for our pickle and papad categories.”

Added Bhanudas Gundkar, Marketing Head of the company: “For years, we have established our brand, and now we are attaining new heights with the face of our brand Madhuri Dixit-Nene who has stood the test of time in the past 30 years just like us. Our presence is spreading across India and this campaign will help our brand connect better with the users in both urban and rural areas.”