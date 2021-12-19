Lowe Lintas collaborates with Swiggy

By Our Staff

Swiggy has launched a multi-film digital campaign showcasing its membership programme called Swiggy One. It is conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Bangalore.

Said Ashish Lingamneni, Head of Brand at Swiggy: “While the Swiggy One membership programme offers benefits and discounts across Swiggy’s services, it was important to showcase the fact that Swiggy is truly enabling convenience to consumers through its offerings. Through this campaign, the team at Lowe Lintas, have beautifully depicted how Swiggy One can bring convenience to the consumer’s doorstep, freeing their time for their loved ones, be it their family or beloved furry pets.”

Talking about the campaign, Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said: “The idea was to showcase how Swiggy One members get to spend more time with their loved ones. But we didn’t want to show it in a cliché way. The product itself is so different and not like regular membership services. So, it wasn’t about price differentiation or services offered. Swiggy One is everything Swiggy be it Instamart, restaurants, Genie and anything else that comes from the Swiggy One stable. So, while multiplicity was at the heart of the communication the medium to communicate it was something we experimented on.”