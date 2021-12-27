LookBack 2021: Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das

27 Dec,2021

We start our series of yearend reviews by MxMIndia columnists. Starting today with Dr Bhaskar Das’s views on advertising as part of the Das ka Dum series.

The question we asked our Wizard with Words:

It’s that time of the year, when we look back at the year. Would you like to do a quick off-the-cuff recap of the year that it’s been in advertising? Any memorable campaigns? Anything you think really stood out for you?

And this is his response:

To my mind, the year 2021 ought to be remembered as a year of resilience and innovation to solve real-life problems of real people for all including the M&E industry.

There are many campaigns that made a vivid impact on me. I shall list five of them:

Cadbury (buy from local store this Diwali),

Amul Macho (female gaze is cool),

Dove India (stop the beauty test)

Tanishq jewellery (unique way of looking at married couples)

And

Tata Tea premium (kadak chai and Mumbai spirit).

All the campaigns triggered me to pause and think. I loved the creative treatment. There are many others, but these five campaigns I loved for their unorthodox treatment.

Read the Das Ka Dum yearenders through this last week of the year:

Tomorrow (Dec 28): The year in entertainment

Wednesday (Dec 29): The year in news (across media)

Thursday (Dec 30): A sector Dr Bhaskar Das felt really awful about. Which lost out due to the pandemic. Or just didn’t measure up

Friday (Dec 31): What gave him maximum happiness in the year or made him sit up and say ‘Wow’