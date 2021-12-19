LinkedIn launches ads for Hindi platform

17 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

LinkedIn has launched a new brand campaign to support the launch of Hindi language on the platform. The creative, conceptualised by The Glitch, celebrates Hindi being used in the professional context – bringing to life a breadth of workplace scenarios in warm, emotive ways. The campaign is conceptualised and executed by The Glitch. Actors Vidya Balan and Pankaj Tripathi have been enlisted to support the launch of the campaign as the ‘voice’ of LinkedIn in Hindi.

Said Sivaram Parameswaran, Head of Brand Marketing, Asia Pacific, LinkedIn: “Hindi is spoken by nearly 44% of the Indian population today, and with the introduction of the language on LinkedIn, we hope to foster an even deeper sense of belonging for Hindi speaking professionals in the workplace. With the launch of Hindi, our goal is to bring down language barriers for Hindi speaking professionals on LinkedIn, so more professionals and customers can unlock greater value from the platform through content, jobs, and networking, and express themselves in a language that they are comfortable with.”

Added Lucille Pereira, Creative Director, The Glitch: “Hindi is a milestone launch in LinkedIn’s journey of becoming more accessible and equitable for Hindi speaking professionals. And to celebrate this landmark moment, we wanted to create a campaign that would build a strong audio and visual association between the Hindi alphabet and workplace scenarios. Ergo, we chose key visual mediums to help people see these Hindi words representing cultural & professional scenarios, and key audio channels with high-profile voiceovers that would help them hear these words – a collective of which helps us effectively land the message that LinkedIn is now available in Hindi as well.”