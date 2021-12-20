Kohler launches campaign for range of lifestyle products

20 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Kohler India has launched a new campaign with a series of three films for its range lifestyle products.

The campaign has been conceptualised by the Gurugram-based agency AndAnd Brand Partners and directed by Abhijit Sudhakar and produced by Anupama Ahluwalia of Zig-Zag Films.

Said Anand Suspi, Co-founder, AndAnd Brand Partners: “The brief was to showcase pride of ownership. The fun was in exploring oblique ways to capture that without making a boring, flaunt statement.”

Added Salil Sadanandan, President- Kitchen and Bath Kohler Brand K&B, Sout Asia, Middle East and SSA: “Kohler’s endeavour is to inspire people to create beautiful bathrooms. This campaign uses humour to showcase the sense of pride that the owners’ have in their luxurious Kohler bathroom”.