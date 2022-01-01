Ipsos Predictions 2022 Survey – Happy Tidings!

31 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Ipsos global Predictions 2022 Survey in 33 markets among 22,023 adults shows majority of urban Indians (80%) and global citizens (77%) are optimistic of the prospects for 2022, predicting it to be a better year than 2021!

Eight in 10 urban Indians (80%) and 61% of the global citizens polled predict the Economy to emerge stronger in 2022. The markets most optimistic were China (87%), India (80%), and Saudi Arabia (79%). The least optimistic were Turkey (40%), Belgium (44%) and Russia (45%).

Further, there is optimism around city centres getting busy again with life limping back ro normalcy around people getting back to offices again – 7 in 10 agree globally (71%), India has 3 in 4 agreeing (74%) and interestingly, all 33 markets have more number of respondents feeling optimistic – markets at the top were China (87%), Malaysia (86%), Netherlands (81%) and Israel (80%).

While most global citizens disagree, at least 6 in 10 Urban Indians (60%) expect people to get more tolerant towards each other in 2022. Markets that expect this more likely to happen, were China (83%), Malaysia (66%),

Commenting on the findings of the survey, Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said: “Most respondents are optimistic of the bright prospects for 2022 and expect the economy to grow, vaccination drive to accelerate and cover majority of population and further they expect tolerance levels to improve. Full recovery is still a long way off and Omicron surge could spoil the party if stern measures of isolation, vaccination and other protocols are not taken to stop the spread.”

Key trends emerging in 2022:

People could fly less than they did in 2019: 45% global citizens polled hold this view; India showed polarized views with 1 in 2 (52%) agreeing; Markets agreeing most were China (68%), Singapore (67%) and Malaysia (66%). And markets agreeing least were Belgium (27%), Saudi Arabia (29%), Colombia (34%), South Korea (35%) and Netherlands (35%).

Prices will outpace people’s incomes is the perception of most global citizens (75%). Markets agreeing most were Russia (88%), Chile (85%), Netherlands (85%), Romania (85%) and Colombia (84%). India had at least 2 in 3 agreeing (68%). Market agreeing least was Japan (33%).

A lot more people will live their lives in virtual worlds was the view of at least 57% of global citizens polled and 6 in 10 Urban Indians (60%); markets agreeing most were Turkey (77%), Malaysia (75%), Brazil (74%), Poland (72%) and Singapore (72%). Markets agreeing the least were Japan (18%), China (33%) and Saudi Arabia (36%).

Strict rules for large Technology companies could be introduced by the govt, expect China (74%), India (64%), Malaysia (59%) and Singapore (57%) most.

More extreme weather events could take place in 2022 feel 6 in 10 global citizens; India had 62% predicting. Markets most wary of adverse weather events taking place were Netherlands (72%), Great Britain (69%), Australia (68%) and Italy (68%). Saudi Arabia (27%) had least expecting it to happen.

A rogue AI program that can’t be shutdown and could cause global havoc – 27% global citizens feared it could happen in 2022 ; markets agreeing most were Malaysia (56%), India (46%) and Turkey (43%). Markets agreeing least were Hungary (15%), Sweden (16%), Netherlands (18%), Denmark (18%) and Canada (18%).