Ipsos India ramps up HR team

24 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Global market research company Ipsos has reinforced its HR Team in India with the hiring of Shallet D’Silva as HR Director. She will report to Sanskrati Pathak Sail, Country HRD Lead, Ipsos India.

Said Sail: “For a vibrant and growing market like India where people acquisition, engagement and other HR specialties are the need of hour, D’Silva is a great addition in the Ipsos India HR organistaion . I am excited as she will work closely with me on HR Strategies and lead the implementation of other macro plans for Ipsos in India.”

Added Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India: “Human Resources has played a key role in managing the mental and physical wellbeing of our employees during the prolonged pandemic. And as we end another tough year, we firmly believe that a robust HR team with varied skillsets is extremely important for an organisation like ours where it is employees led.”