Nitin Sabharwal as Managing Partner-North @ iProspect

20 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

iProspect has appointed Nitin Sabharwal as Managing Partner, North. He will also lead the agency’s affiliate marketing function, nationally.

As per the mandate, Sabharwal will be responsible for client relationship management, business operations and new channel development. He will report to Vinod Thadani, CEO iProspect India & Digital Growth Officer India, Dentsu Media.

Speaking on the appointment, Thadani said: “Nitin embodies iProspect’s vision efficaciously. With his understanding of our clients, industry and the market, he is undoubtedly the successor for the role. We look forward to welcoming him at iProspect and working with stakeholders to unlock greater potential and empowering our clients to make better and swifter decisions. I am confident that he will lead the organisation to greater heights and accelerate the momentum of growth.”

Commenting on his new role, Sabharwal added: “I am really excited to work with the leadership team at iProspect. This is a great opportunity to carry forward the torch of digital performance marketing for brands in India. I am also looking forward to building new channels of performance delivery via strategic partnerships along with creating a robust team that is client-focused, data-driven, and insight-oriented.”