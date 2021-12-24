Iodex ropes in Bani J & Sunil Chhetri for campaign

23 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Iodex Balm, from the house of GSK Consumer Healthcare, has rolled out its Instagram Influencer campaign with Bani J and Sunil Chhetri amongst others to launch ‘Iodex Rapid Action Spray’, a body pain relief solution for consumers.

Through its communication, the brand celebrates stories of #Himmat of people who have made a mark in their field with determination and courage. And highlights those moments of musculoskeletal pain, which are frequently encountered during day to day physical activities.

Eighteen influencers including eminent personalities such as Sunil Chhetri and Bani J will be posting 50 content pieces, which will be reaching out to an audience of over 10 Mn.

Said Anurita Chopra, Head Of Marketing, India Sub Continent, GSK Consumer Healthcare: “Influencer marketing is one of the best ways to stay connected with consumers. It’s about showing people engaging with brands and connecting with like-minded people who have the same interests or needs. With changing lifestyles, the incidences of body pain have been on a rise. Iodex, with a rich legacy of over a century, truly understands pain and with the launch of the new spray format we aim to be a one stop solution catering to every pain type.”