Indiassetz brings in Kapil Mishra as Brand & Creative Consultant

21 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Real estate banking platform Indiassetz has appointed Kapil Mishra as its brand and creative consultant. He will be overseeing marketing, social media, and related communications focused at building a strong brand presence and to establish Indiassetz as a leader in the segment

Said Mishra: “It’s not sufficient for companies to do business differently. They should be seen as that too. The whole approach is to build brand Indiassetz as a category creator. Indiassetz must be seen like a very professional, expertise and technology driven company, with wit and panache as its tone of voice.”

Added Shivam Sinha, CEO of Indiassetz: “Mr Mishra joins us from one of the most important sectors for any business – communication and brand management. We are confident in his expertise and that it will enhance and effectively communicate the ideas, beliefs, and products offered by Indiassetz to all the stakeholders. Together, the goal is to help clients make the right choices in selecting and investing in real estate. We are excited to have him on board.”