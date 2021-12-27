India’s Pixel Party teams up with Webchutney & Vice

27 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

India’s Pixel Party has announced the collaboration with Dentsu Webchutney and Vice World News to educate people about the British Museum’s disputed artefacts through a unique multimedia project, ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’. The project was conceptualised by Dentsu Webchutney and executed by Pixel Party, to create an interactive tour of the British Museum using augmented reality technology.

Said Kalpit Dwivedi, Founder and Director, Pixel Party: “The process of creating an immersive experience was fascinating and challenging. It forced us to think out of the box and tackle unique situations, and we are proud of the result. I believe that technology enables more powerful, impactful storytelling and we decided to try this using a social platform that can build a rich experience for every user – which is how Instagram’s augmented reality filters became part of this project. Our aim was to make people more aware of their history.”

Added Gurbaksh Singh, Chief Innovation Officer, Dentsu Webchutney: “We saw the Unfiltered History Tour as an opportunity to decolonise the British Museum, as the AR experience visually transports disputed artefacts to the home countries they belong to, as experts from their homelands tell true stories about how they reached the museum. Collaboration has been at the heart of this gigantic project, as plot twists kept surprising us throughout the journey – from the uncertainty surrounding the Museum shutting down during the lockdown to exhibits that were part of the first version of our tour being taken off display. But ultimately, our north star was to create a benchmark for Copy-Code-Craft coming together to create an immersive storytelling experience for everyone experiencing this campaign. Tech became a powerful tool to make our narrative more impactful and accessible.”