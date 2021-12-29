India Today turns 46

29 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

India Today celebrates 46th Anniversary. The magazine hit the stands this Christmas with a massive 25% growth in circulation, notes a communique.

Crossing 135 clients with 376 pages, the issue features trailblazers of the country- those 40 years of age and below – entrepreneurs, politicians, entertainers, activists, scientists, inventors, writers, artists, lawyers and law enforcers and bureaucrats.

Notes a communique: “Ever since the restrictions of second lockdown were lifted earlier this year, both newsstand sales and subscription sales have been on high growth trajectory giving the magazine a very healthy growth rate of over 14 % month over month… In addition to print circulation, the publication has aggressively pushed its digital subscriptions all through the lockdown. Its pay-per-view and micropayment models for premium content implemented on the website as well, resulted in the thriving of its digital first paid subscribers. This further expanded the reach of India Today magazine in all print and digital formats reaching every nook and corner of the nation.”

Talking about the milestone that the publication achieved, CEO, Publishing, ITG Manoj Sharma said, “India Today was the only publication in India to continue printing and distribution even when the whole country was under lockdown. In fact, we have emerged to be the only publication in the country to have never missed even a single issue in the last 46 years of its publishing history. This achievement has only been possible because of the dedicated and relentless efforts of the entire team of India Today.”