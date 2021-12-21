Hrithik shoots atop Burj Khalifa for new TVC of Mountain Dew

21 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Mountain Dew has unveiled its new TVC featuring brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan. The film has been shot on the top of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Said Vineet Sharma, Category Director- Mountain Dew & Sting, PepsiCo India: “Mountain Dew has always saluted the spirit of risk taking and pushing boundaries to achieve success beyond fear & self-doubt. This year, the brand reiterates that real heroes are those who face challenges head-on and emerge as winners. We are confident that the ‘Darr Se Daroge Toh Kuch Bada Kaise Karoge’ narrative in our new campaign will strike a chord with the consumers and the action-packed sequence featuring Hrithik on top of the world’s tallest building – Burj Khalifa will reinstate our ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ philosophy.”