HiveMinds expands in Delhi-NCR

20 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Madison World’s Hiveminds Innovative Market Solutions has opened an office in Gurugram, announcing a formal expansion in Delhi-NCR. The company is headquartered in Bengaluru with a team of 200 people spread across Bengaluru, Mumbai and NCR. To head its north branch, Hiveminds has hired Mohit Grover.

Said Jyothirmayee JT, Founder & CEO of HiveMinds: “As digital transformation takes focus for all businesses, I am delighted to bring in a leader with high ownership & entrepreneurial spirit as our Delhi branch head to ride this wave. With the growing client roster, we feel that a senior team based in the region will be better placed to engage at the strategic level and contribute to overall growth for our clients. We are hiring!”

Added Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World: “With offices opening up gradually, the demand for on-site teams is also coming back. With Mohit at the helm, we’re now poised to expand our presence in North India to attract new clients and service the existing clients better.”