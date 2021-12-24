Havas Tribes rolls out OOH campaign for Swiggy Instamart

23 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Havas Media Tribes, the strategic partnership between Havas Media Group India and the Tribes Group, has rolled out a high decibel OOH campaign for Swiggy Instamar, a longstanding client of Havas Media Group.

Said Ashish Lingamneni, Head of Brand, Swiggy: “With Instamart now present in 19 cities, the overwhelming response we are receiving for this instant grocery delivery service is a testament to our mission to bring unparalleled convenience to our consumers. As part of our 360-degree marketing campaign, we used OOH as a key lever to promote Swiggy Instamart’s proposition. Havas Media Tribes has been instrumental in identifying the right locations across cities while maximising our reach and visibility. We have received a lot of positive response for this campaign”

Added Gour Gupta, CEO & MD, Tribes Group: “The strategic alliance with Havas Media Group India is an exciting partnership that gives us an opportunity to create meaningful campaigns for marquee clients in this competitive environment. The objective of this campaign is not just mass visibility but also tracking the effectiveness by mapping the coordinates of the sites to the orders received in that region. We created a plan basis Instamart’s serviceability area, wherein the coordinates of each site were checked and selected precisely. The execution by the team was seamless and was no mean feat, given the logistical challenges involved.”

Said Saurabh Jain, Managing Partner – South, Havas Media said: “The Havas Media Group and Tribes strategic alliance reinforces Havas’s operating system of MX, that empowers our clients with tools to build more meaningful media experiences. For a disruptor brand like Swiggy, we had to take the high road, a category leadership stance in the post-lockdown world, by launching this high-impact and meaningful OOH campaign.”