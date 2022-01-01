Godrej Veg Oils ropes in actor Bhau Kadam as brand ambassador

31 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Godrej Veg Oils, a brand of Godrej Industries Limited, has announced its association with Marathi film and theatre actor, Bhau Kadam to promote its Campaign – ‘Sahi Shuruaat with Godrej Oils’.

Said Nitin Nabar, Executive Director & President, Godrej Industries Limited: “We are very happy to have Bhau Kadam as part of the Godrej Veg Oils Sahi Shuruaat Campaign. Bhau Kadam and Godrej veg oils share some striking similarities such as consistency, purity, quality and most importantly trust. This makes us confident that this partnership will be mutually beneficial.”

Commenting on this association Bhau Kadam added: “Godrej is a legacy brand with strong Indian roots in our country. I am excited to come onboard as the brand ambassador for Godrej’s Veg Oils Sahi Shuruaat campaign. The brand is known for the various edible oils that are used regularly by households across Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa. I wish them the best for continuing to provide good quality cooking oils to the consumers.”