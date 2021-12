Furo Sports shoes unveiled a new generation ad campaign

22 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Furo Sports, the sports footwear brand of Leayan Global Private Limited, has launched a new ad campaign. The music video is conceptualised by ad agency Flamingo Digital.

Expressing his views on launch of this campaign, Rahul Sharma, General Manager – Marketing, said: “The new ad campaign strategy is designed to focus on product credibility, reshaped brand appeal, and consumer experience through stunning visuals and catchy song , which has high level of remembrance and also accentuates our brand‘s tagline “Got Furo Got Grip” which encompasses the focus of our brand and enables us to showcase the breadth and depth of the company’s motto.”