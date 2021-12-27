Enormous creates an epic Christmas tale for Winkies

By Our Staff

Enormous Brands has launched a three-minute film for Winkies Cakes and Pastries. The film is devoted to all individuals who have suffered at work due to Covid-19. #BoroDinBoroMonn which is about sharing joy and cheer during Christmas, is also the essence of the brand, notes a communique.

Commenting on the film, Rahul Deb Saha, Brand Manager, Switzindia said, “We wanted to make a Christmas film to honour all of the people that cheered us up during the pandemic, and Enormous came up with the appropriate animation film for us. The movie demonstrates how Covid-19 affected small business owners, but that as things began to normalise, they were able to celebrate the holiday season. It’s part of a wider idea known as Boro Din, Boro Monn, which is about sharing joy and happiness throughout the holidays and is also the brand’s soul.”

Added Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner, Enormous: “Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the way we celebrate holidays has drastically changed, and small businesses have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic. We thought of dedicating a Christmas film for Winkies to the people whose lives were impacted by the epidemic and to all those who helped them get through it when we were producing it. We are ecstatic to be able to conceptualise this film, and we hope to provide joy and happiness this holiday season, as well as hope and optimism for 2022.”