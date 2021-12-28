Delhi HC restrains WhatsApp on Dainik Bhaskar group epaper circulation

28 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

The Delhi High Court has passed an ad interim exparte order directing WhatsApp LLC to block/ take down the groups that are circulating the epapers of the Dainik Bhaskar group, as per a communique received from the newspaper (happened on December 24). Other than WhatsApp LLC, the DoT, GoI and unknown administrators of the offending groups (identified by their mobile numbers) are also parties to the suit and notice has been issued to all defendants. DB Corp Ltd (Dainik Bhaskar) had earlier approached WhatsApp LLC through a legal notice with a request to block/ take down the offending groups as they were infringing the copyright and registered trademark(s) of the Dainik Bhaskar Group. WhatsApp LLC, however, in its response had declined the request seeking production of a court order.

Recently, DB Corp Ltd (Dainik Bhaskar) approached the Delhi HC seeking directions to WhatsApp LLC to block/ take down certain groups operating on its instant messaging platform wherein the Group’s e-newspapers were being shared and circulated illegally and without authorisation. Users are neither permitted to download the epapers, nor are they permitted to share and circulate the same. Illegal and unauthorised sharing of E-Newspapers, across publications, has become rampant and is prejudicial to the interests of the publishers, notes the communique, adding: “Being aggrieved by such illegal and unauthorised sharing and circulation of its E-Newspapers, DB Corp Ltd (Dainik Bhaskar) considered it necessary to initiate legal action to protect its proprietary interests and, as aforesaid, has been granted an ad-interim ex-parte injunction in its favour.”