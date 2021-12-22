Deepshikha Dharmaraj to India Group CEO @ BCW

22 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

BCW, the global communications agency, has named Deepshikha Dharmaraj as Chief Executive Officer, BCW India Group. Dharmaraj will retain her current role as Chief Executive Officer, Genesis BCW, in addition to managing the overall business interests of BCW in India and implementing its growth strategy encompassing people, clients and partners.

Said Matt Stafford, President, BCW Asia-Pacific: “Under Deepshikha’s impressive leadership in 2021, Genesis BCW has achieved one of its best years of revenue growth in it’s nearly three decades of operation. Six Degrees has also recorded double digit growth this year under Rishi and Vandana. The time is right for Deepshikha to take on a wider role overseeing both of our fantastic teams in India.”

Added Dharmaraj: “It has been a great privilege to be part of Genesis BCW’s eventful and illustrious journey over the past 30 years,”. “Under BCW India Group, we have faced the challenges of the past two years with our combined assets and come out stronger for it. BCW India Group has ambitious plans for 2022 and I am excited to work closely with both the Genesis BCW and Six Degrees BCW leadership teams to take the business to new heights.”