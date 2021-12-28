Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | What stood out for you in entertainment? On television or OTT or radio? Which is the show that you loved watching?

28 Dec,2021

Here's Dr Bhaskar Das in the December 28 edition of Das ka Dum.

Q. We looked at advertising yesterday. Did something stand out for you in entertainment? On television or OTT or radio? Which is the show that you loved watching?

A. OTT shows dominated my consciousness, thanks to Covid-led restraints. My choice is pretty massy of course. So my preferred shows included Family Man, Aranyak and Arya. On the big screen: 83. I am sure there are many other shows in other formats of delivery which I missed. But one needs to be conscious of binge fatigue and one has to work for a living. So the JOMO syndrome took over to rationalise the miss

