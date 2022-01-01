Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | What from the year 2021 gave you maximum happiness? And something to laugh about? And what made you sit up say: Wow! ?

31 Dec,2021

An appropriate question to end the year. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the December 31, 2021 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Roundups and recaps can get boring, and this year many of them have painted a sorry state of affairs: What from the year 2021 gave you maximum happiness? And something to laugh about? And what made you sit up say: Wow! ?

A. A few wow moments for me in 2021:

1. Rise of Unicorns in India (read the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovative spirit), b. Technology companies facilitating digital transformation at an accelerated pace, hitherto not experienced during the last decade

2. The essential service providers at every level of human existence,

And, finally:

1. The arrival of covid vaccine.

All the above have given me optimism about the future.