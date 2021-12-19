Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | We read your comment on Kaushik Roy’s debut work, Alphabetica. Am sure you’ve a zillion memorable experiences in life. Never thought of capturing these stories in a novel?

17 Dec,2021

It’s a Friday question. If you haven’t done it already, we would urge you to get your own copy of Alphabetica. And also urge our Wizard with Words to put pen to paper to craft an allegorical (or otherwise) wonder himself. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the December 17 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. We read your comment on Kaushik Roy’s debut work, Alphabetica. Am sure you’ve a zillion memorable experiences in life. Never thought of capturing these stories in a novel?

A. You mean Roy Phoenix’s book, I presume. It’s not about memorable experiences. It’s about Roy’s ability to capture deep nuances of human existential dilemmas and options through allegorical satire. The book is an external expression of his deeper humanity. My experiences are nothing in comparison with Roy’s and not worth capturing. Besides, by no stretch of imagination I can be a writer. I am a better reader.