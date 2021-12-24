Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The merger of Sony with Zee will see the creation of a behemoth. While we are sure things will go well, it’s sad to see a Zee Entertainment without a Subhash Chandra. Your sentiments?

December 24 edition of Das ka Dum.

Q. The merger of Sony with Zee will see the creation of a behemoth. While we are sure things will go well, it’s sad to see a Zee Entertainment without a Subhash Chandra. Your sentiments?

A. It’s a great strategic move. Both the channels would complement each other in multiple areas especially in the sports space, I can imagine. About you feeling sad is inconsequential in the overall strategic context of the merger. Business can’t be run on emotions. It has to move on strategic synergy that ensures both competitive advantage and future readiness. Finally, I would add that it is too early to comment on alp (all possible play) when the ink isn’t dry on the definitive agreement. I am sure the combined whole brain calibration of the new entity would evoke many possibilities that would benefit all the stakeholders at the demand and supply side of the business.