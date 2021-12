Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The film ’83’ releases on Friday. How did you celebrate the World Cup win on June 25, 1983?

22 Dec,2021

Another soft question today, but, the events of the 1983 World Cup changed the face of not just cricket but A&M thereafter. Cricket got to the centrestage in every adspend/ media plan. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the December 22 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q.The film ‘83’ releases on Friday. How did you celebrate the World Cup win on June 25, 1983

A. Only one word: ecstasy. Those days there were not enough scope of celebration of unique events that engendered national pride. Now there is cricket fatigue some time due to plethora of tournaments. Looking forward to reboot the same experience in a simulated manner through the ‘83’ film. In short, very excited. Memorable nostalgia is a treasure.