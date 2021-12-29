Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Sports and News on TV, print and digital. Or even WhatsApp University. What excited you most in the year that has been?

29 Dec,2021

We switch gears to news and sports. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the December 29 special yearending edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. After advertising and entertainment, let’s shift focus to news and sports. News on TV, print – newspapers, magazines and digital. Or even WhatsApp University. What excited you most in the year that has been?

A. News and sports excite me always, as they are generally topical and live. It’s impossible to make a dhobi list of all happenings for each genre. However, any news concerning the Nation., eg pandemic, repeal of farm laws etc were on top of my chart. In sports, cricket is always top of the chart and I enjoy it. 2021 is not an exception to this mindset.

