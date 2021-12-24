Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s our annual X’mas question: Your wish to Santa for the Indian A&M industry?

23 Dec,2021

As we said, it’s our annual question. So let’s read what Dr Bhaskar Das writes in the December 23 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. It’s our annual X’mas question: Your wish to Santa for the Indian A&M industry?

A. My prayer would be that let the world be filled with warmth and good cheer this Holy season, and throughout the year for everyone. The world needs healing. A of us need it, irrespective of industry. Everything else would follow in due course.