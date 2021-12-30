Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | In 2021, any sector you felt really awful about, given that it lost out because of the pandemic. Or couldn’t measure up to your expectations?

30 Dec,2021

It’s a question we couldn’t stop from asking in this lookback series of Das ka Dum. So it’s over to Dr Bhaskar Das and his response. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das| In 2021, any sector you felt really awful about, given that it lost out because of the pandemic. Or couldn’t measure up to your expectations?

A. Airlines and hospitality (in other words any proximity businesses) suffered the most for obvious reasons as maintaining social distancing was expected to be one of the dominant behaviour patterns. Come to think of it, even auto and its related industries also suffered due to supply chain problem. Healthcare system took time to rebound to save human lives but once the vaccination process started, things started improving.

I hasten to add that in the face of such an unprecedented crises, being judgmental isn’t kosher. What is laudable is the indomitable spirit of human beings to counter it, absorb losses of human lives and yet stand committed to face the challenges, irrespective of sectors. I salute that indomitable spirit.

The Das Ka Dum yearenders through this last week of the year:

Monday (Dec 27): The year in creative advertising

Tuesday (Dec 28): The year in entertainment

Wednesday (Dec 29): The year in news and sports

Tomorrow, Friday (Dec 31): What gave him maximum happiness in the year or made him sit up and say ‘Wow’