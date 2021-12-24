Dangal Games launches Fantasy Kabaddi ahead of PKL

By Our Staff

Dangal online skill-based gaming platform has announced the launch of ‘Fantasy Kabaddi’ for gaming aficionados ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League. This unified multi gaming platform has managed to carve a niche amongst the Indian gaming community and is accessible across the Android platform.

Said Varun Mahna, Founder & CEO of Dangal Games: “With the launch of Fantasy Kabaddi, we are constantly researching and innovating our platform for making tech enabled gaming experience seamless. By drawing relevance and encouraging a competitive edge amongst the like-minded communities, our endeavour has been to provide a platform that not only entertains but is advanced enough for the physical sport lovers to engage with. Dangal Games has been reporting exponential growth year on year and have gained widened interest through meaningful connections with the users.”

Added Ankit Anand, Business Head at Dangal Games: “We are aiming to reach 10 lakh+ user-base on Dangal Games through Fantasy Sports within six months period and 50Lac+ overall user base in the next 12 months. Fantasy sports as an industry, I think, will continue to grow. Currently there are more than 100 active apps promoting fantasy gaming on their platforms and reassures of the gaining popularity of the segment amongst the tech savvy generation.”